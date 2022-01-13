Advertisement

Marquette Sister Cities holding ‘Clean the Closets’ event Saturday

Marquette Sister Cities Partnership Sign
Marquette Sister Cities Partnership Sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sister Cities Partnership in Marquette has a unique opportunity for residents this weekend. You now have a chance to own some of the gifts the city and residents have accumulated in more than 40 years of the program.

Marquette has been sister cities with Higashiomi Japan for more than 40 years and with Kajaani, Finland, for more than 20 years. This Saturday at the Peter White Public Library, the program will host a ‘Clean the Closets’ event where you can pick up items for free or make a donation if you wish. Those who run the program say over the years, they’ve amassed some incredible items.

“These are treasures, there’s all kinds of pottery pieces there’s special stoneware dolls, not just fabric they’re made of stone, there are plates and decretive pieces but they’re also useful,” said Paulette Lindberg, Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership Vice Chair.

The ‘Clean the Closets’ event goes from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library. Masks are required.

