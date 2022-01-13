Marquette County Health Department urges community to stay safe

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) and UP Health System – Marquette has been experiencing strain on the capacity of its medical care facilities, the MCHD said in a press release Thursday.

“Like most healthcare facilities in the region, Marquette area hospitals are overburdened and operating at the very edge of capacity. Data shows how the virus continues to spread dramatically across the state. Marquette County, along with the entire Upper Peninsula is at risk level High due to the more than 35% test positivity rate during the week of January 5 – 11, 2022(https://www.mistartmap.info/cdc-indicators...) – but together, we have the power to slow it,” said the MCHD.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the local health care facilities continue to care for traumas and other emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, accident victims, births, and those with serious illnesses requiring hospitalization. As the regional referral center, UP Health System – Marquette is often where patients needing a higher level of care are sent.

As medical professionals, we have seen firsthand the unique effects this virus can have on our patients – including long-lasting side effects that can significantly impact one’s quality of life. We’ve also observed how increases in cases of COVID-19 patients can put a strain on the entire healthcare system, from our fellow medical staff, to nursing, to environmental services, and more, said MCHD.

This increase, combined with the current load of trauma and transfer patients in need of care across the Upper Peninsula, is cause for concern that the hospitals are quickly reaching capacity.

Here is a list provided by the MCHD in their press release Thursday, Jan. 13.

What the Community Can Do:

If we are going to beat this virus, we must all continue taking every possible precaution to slow the spread of illness – including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, continuing proper hand hygiene, and most importantly getting vaccinated against COVID-19 – this has been proven to greatly reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization caused by the virus. When ALL of these measures are consistently practiced, they will help lower the transmission rate and reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in our community:

1. Get vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Visit MqtHealth.org to find vaccination and testing opportunities.

2. Get vaccinated for the flu.

3. Protect yourself and others. (https://www.cdc.gov/.../prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html) Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care.

4. Do not delay the necessary care you need. Our healthcare teams have the safety precautions in place to care for you.

5. Get tested for COVID if you don’t feel well or you are exposed to someone with a COVID-like illness.

6. Follow CDC isolation and quarantine guidance. (https://www.cdc.gov/.../your.../quarantine-isolation.html)

7. Wear a mask in indoor public or other crowded spaces, including schools; preferably N95/KN95 if tolerated.

8. If you test positive and are at risk for severe complications of COVID, discuss possible treatment options with your medical care provider, which can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization by 80% or more.

9. Be smart, responsible and kind.

On behalf of our dedicated healthcare teams in Marquette County, we urge our communities to take COVID-19 seriously and do their part to help keep our community healthy and safe. These are the most basic of public health mitigation strategies to protect your health, your community, and assure local medical care is available to all in need. We must work together. All of us need to take the personal responsibility to make this happen.

