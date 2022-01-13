Advertisement

Lions Field ice rink now open in Marquette Township

Skaters at the Lions Field ice rink
Skaters at the Lions Field ice rink(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The outdoor ice rink at Lions Field in Marquette Township is now open. It officially opened Wednesday and Thursday some kids were out practicing the hockey skills.

The rink is maintained by Marquette Township and resurfaced at least once a day. There’s also a heated indoor changing area. Township officials say it’s it’s a great community resource.

“It’s just a good resource for the community, it just shows that we have services for the people who live here to use, that their tax dollars are going to something good for them, that they can use and get out and get some exercise and get some fresh air,” said Leonard Bodenus, Superintendent of Public Works for Marquette Township.

The rink is open from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day. There is lighting at the rink for skating at night.

