Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council announces 2022 Executive Board
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council held the annual re-organizational meeting on Jan. 8 and the following list is the 2022 Tribal Council Executive Board and Council Members:
Executive Board:
Kim Klopstein, Tribal President
Susan J. LaFernier, Vice President
Toni J. Minton, Secretary
Don Messer, Assistant Secretary
Randall R. Haataja, Treasurer
Council Members:
Doreen G. Blaker
Robert R.D. Curtis, Jr.
Eddy Edwards
Suzie Elmblad
Liz Julio
Gary F. Loonsfoot, Jr.
Rodney Loonsfoot
