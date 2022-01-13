Advertisement

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council announces 2022 Executive Board

(KBIC Image)
(KBIC Image) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council held the annual re-organizational meeting on Jan. 8 and the following list is the 2022 Tribal Council Executive Board and Council Members:

Executive Board:

Kim Klopstein, Tribal President

Susan J. LaFernier, Vice President

Toni J. Minton, Secretary

Don Messer, Assistant Secretary

Randall R. Haataja, Treasurer

Council Members:

Doreen G. Blaker

Robert R.D. Curtis, Jr.

Eddy Edwards

Suzie Elmblad

Liz Julio

Gary F. Loonsfoot, Jr.

Rodney Loonsfoot

