Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council announces 2022 Executive Board

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council held the annual re-organizational meeting on Jan. 8 and the following list is the 2022 Tribal Council Executive Board and Council Members:

Executive Board:

Kim Klopstein, Tribal President

Susan J. LaFernier, Vice President

Toni J. Minton, Secretary

Don Messer, Assistant Secretary

Randall R. Haataja, Treasurer

Council Members:

Doreen G. Blaker

Robert R.D. Curtis, Jr.

Eddy Edwards

Suzie Elmblad

Liz Julio

Gary F. Loonsfoot, Jr.

Rodney Loonsfoot

