Ishpeming City Council narrowly approves new contract for City Manager

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Things got contentious Wednesday night during the Ishpeming City Council meeting. Before the council, a renewal of City Manager Craig Cugini’s contract.

It was set to expire February 2, but after tonight’s meeting it’s been extended five years. It includes a salary increase that brings salary to $100,000 a year with $2,000 annual increases. Based on Performance evaluations there are also possible bonuses.

Council Member Jason Chapman expressed his disapproval of the process for the renewal saying he wanted more time to go over the contract and possibly schedule a special meeting.

Cugini took time to explain his position saying “Things that were said that we can’t do, I have done, if you want to revert to what this community looked like before I was here choose not to renew the contract, I’m ok with that, I’ll find another job, I have value,” Cugini said.

The Council narrowly approved the new contract with a 3 to 2 vote. Council members Chapman and Firby voted no.

The Council also approved amendments to ordinances regulating marijuana facilities in Ishpeming. That move will allow marijuana businesses within the city. The Council previously opted out of allowing such businesses back in 2018.

