Front brings light snow
Light scattered snow showers will move through from west to east along a front today. Cooler air returns behind the front leading to a few days of below-normal temperatures. By next week we’re back to above normal temperatures. Sunday night into Monday another shot of light snow showers develops with a front. However, models are indicating a better opportunity for widespread snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Today: Cloudy with light snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Colder with isolated snow showers and cloudy
>hIghs: Low teens west, single number east
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Sunday: Cloudy with late day snow
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers north
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread snow by the afternoon
>Highs: Teens to low 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning isolated snow showers and colder
>Highs: Mainly teens
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.