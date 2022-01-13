Front brings light snow

Light scattered snow showers will move through from west to east along a front today. Cooler air returns behind the front leading to a few days of below-normal temperatures. By next week we’re back to above normal temperatures. Sunday night into Monday another shot of light snow showers develops with a front. However, models are indicating a better opportunity for widespread snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Colder with isolated snow showers and cloudy

>hIghs: Low teens west, single number east

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Sunday: Cloudy with late day snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread snow by the afternoon

>Highs: Teens to low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning isolated snow showers and colder

>Highs: Mainly teens

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.