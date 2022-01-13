Advertisement

Frigid Friday with lake effect snow chances, partial sunshine

Subzero Friday morning temps possible plus lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A cold, northerly wind flows over Upper Michigan in the wake of a departing system, bringing lake effect snow over the north through northeast wind belts overnight through Friday. Mainly light snow expected, with accumulations over 1″ possible in the highlands of the Keweenaw Peninsula, and Baraga and Marquette counties. In addition to potentially slick road hazards, dangerous wind chills are possible Friday at -15°F or less -- especially in the Eastern U.P.

High pressure builds in the region late Friday through Saturday, resulting in gradual clearing of snow showers and clouds for a sun-shiny Saturday (though still seasonably cold).

A predominantly northwesterly jet stream keeps rounds of below seasonal temperatures and snow in play throughout the seven day forecast. A system late Tuesday can potentially bring widespread and moderate to heavy snowfall to the region.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northeast wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s to 10s (colder east)

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers and blustery

>Highs: 20

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers becoming widespread in the afternoon; moderate to heavy snowfall possible; cold and windy

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10

