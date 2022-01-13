Aspirus Health advises scheduling COVID-19 testing online or by calling hotline

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Health System is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout Upper Michigan and Wisconsin.

“We are seeing cases close to home and the number of positives continues to climb,” said Becky Anderson, nurse manager from Aspirus Health. “If you are feeling ill with COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, schedule an appointment to get tested and then isolate at home while you wait for your appointment and results.”

Community members seeking COVID-19 testing at Aspirus need to schedule appointments. Aspirus clinics and emergency departments cannot accommodate walk-in requests for testing due to COVID-19 activity increasing in our local communities.

“If your test confirms that you have COVID-19, it’s important to follow recommended quarantine guidelines”, Anderson said. “Quarantine guidelines can and will be explained to you by your provider or the COVID-19 hotline staff.”

To schedule a COVID-19 test with Aspirus Health, use one of the following methods:

MyAspirus App and Patient Portal. Go online to Go online to myaspirus.org or download the mobile app to access COVID-19 scheduling options. The portal offers the fastest way to get your COVID-19 test results. You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient and signing up for an account is easy if you don’t already have one.

Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center Hotline. Call 1-844-568-0701 or 1-175-843-1454. The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Because the Call Center is experiencing high call volumes, community members are encouraged to use MyAspirus for scheduling with no wait.

Community members can also use MyAspirus and the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center Hotline to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The vaccines are safe, effective and provide the best defense against COVID-19,” Anderson said.

