The UPside - January 10, 2022

This week’s UPsiders are community members that volunteer for the Ishpeming Ski Club and the Ski Jumping Tournament.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the community volunteers that help prepare for the Ishpeming Ski Club’s Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jump.

Dozens of community members spend hours shoveling snow in preparation for the infamous Ski Jumping Tournament and fundraiser at the Suicide Hill in Negaunee. The ramp has over 1,000 steps that need to be shoveled. This year’s Ski Jump is on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

