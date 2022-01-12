The UPside - January 10, 2022

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the community volunteers that help prepare for the Ishpeming Ski Club’s Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jump.

Dozens of community members spend hours shoveling snow in preparation for the infamous Ski Jumping Tournament and fundraiser at the Suicide Hill in Negaunee. The ramp has over 1,000 steps that need to be shoveled. This year’s Ski Jump is on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

