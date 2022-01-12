Advertisement

Snow on the way for the weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calm conditions persist for today and parts of tomorrow. There will be some isolated snow chances for the west and counties near the coast with lake effect snow throughout Thursday afternoon. The next chances of snow will be during the weekend as a clipper system pushes southeast into the U.P., as of now it will be moving through Sunday afternoon into the evening.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; blustery and isolated snow chances

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Friday: Slight cooldown at the start of the weekend with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Saturday: Cooler air persists with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Widespread snow from system moving in Sunday; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny skies with some lingering snow from system

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Emily Houser (right) smiles alongside her one-year-old son, Myles Houser (left)
Dickinson County woman awaits life-saving brain surgery
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
COVID-19 pill availability, priority eligibility for Marquette County residents

Latest News

Overnight lows not as cold in the 10s-20s, with light snow showers over the northwest wind...
Blustery tonight, plus light snow chances through early Wednesday
Calm and seasonal week ahead
Calm and seasonal week ahead
Blustery conditions Tuesday with drifting snow, low visibility possible on U.P. roads even as...
Lake effect snow, heavy at times before tapering off Tuesday
Cold and snowy start to the day
Snowy and cold start to the day