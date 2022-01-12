Snow on the way for the weekend

Calm conditions persist for today and parts of tomorrow. There will be some isolated snow chances for the west and counties near the coast with lake effect snow throughout Thursday afternoon. The next chances of snow will be during the weekend as a clipper system pushes southeast into the U.P., as of now it will be moving through Sunday afternoon into the evening.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; blustery and isolated snow chances

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Friday: Slight cooldown at the start of the weekend with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Saturday: Cooler air persists with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Widespread snow from system moving in Sunday; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny skies with some lingering snow from system

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.