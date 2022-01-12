Advertisement

Peter White Public Library moves to temporary operating hours

Library programs transition to virtual effective immediately
Peter White Public Library. (WLUC Photo)
Peter White Public Library. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library (PWPL) is temporarily transitioning programs from in-person to virtual effective immediately.

Visit the PWPL website for specific details on Library programming. Due to staffing shortages, Library operating hours will be reduced for the weeks of January 17- January 29, 2022.

Temporary Hours (effective January 17, 2022):

M-Th: 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

F: 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

S: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Curbside services continue to be available at PWPL for anyone wishing to have materials delivered to their vehicle in the parking lot. To find curbside information, visit www.pwpl.info

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Quikplow logo
Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence

Latest News

A semi-truck at the Midwest Truck Driving School.
Midwest Truck Driving School hosting open house with Schneider Thursday
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Norway Elementary School switches to remote learning for EK-5th grade
marquette
American Rescue Plan Act dollars reach local communities
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich.
One year since criminal charges were filed against former Michigan governor