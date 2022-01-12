Peter White Public Library moves to temporary operating hours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library (PWPL) is temporarily transitioning programs from in-person to virtual effective immediately.

Visit the PWPL website for specific details on Library programming. Due to staffing shortages, Library operating hours will be reduced for the weeks of January 17- January 29, 2022.

Temporary Hours (effective January 17, 2022):

M-Th: 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

F: 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

S: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Curbside services continue to be available at PWPL for anyone wishing to have materials delivered to their vehicle in the parking lot. To find curbside information, visit www.pwpl.info

