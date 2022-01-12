Advertisement

One year since criminal charges were filed against former Michigan governor

This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich.
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - It’s been a year since former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was hit with unprecedented criminal charges in the Flint water scandal.

The cases against him and eight other people are moving slowly, bogged down by disputes over millions of documents and other issues. Snyder is charged with willful neglect of duty arising from decisions to switch Flint’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014. Lead contaminated the city’s system because the corrosive water wasn’t properly treated before flowing through old pipes.

Former Michigan health director Nick Lyon is in court Wednesday to argue that involuntary manslaughter charges should be dropped. Lyon is blamed for a spike in Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water switch.

