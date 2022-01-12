Norway Elementary School switches to remote learning for EK-5th grade

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway Elementary School will be switching to remote learning starting Thursday, January 13 for grades EK-5. The daycare and preschool will also be closed.

In a letter sent out to parents, the school said that since the beginning of the week they have seen a dramatic spike in the number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 in the elementary school.

The school also stated that they are struggling to run their elementary school due to staffing issues.

In the letter, the school said, “Additionally, due to the number of students who have to be tested, we have exceeded our staff capacity to get kids tested in a timely manner once we learn of a positive result in a classroom.

We are also observing a challenge with false negative results. It may be that the variant we are experiencing takes a longer time to be present enough to be detectable by the rapid test kits schools have been given. This means that a person could take a rapid COVID-19 test because they feel under the weather, receive a negative test result, but actually be COVID-19 positive. We have tested folks who thought they just had a common cold, return a negative test, and then test positive a few days later. We did not experience this phenomenon prior to this point in the pandemic.”

Superintendent Lou Steigerwald said that the numbers in the middle and high school are lower for both staff and students than in the elementary school.

Steigerwald hopes to return to in person learning on Monday, January 24.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.