National blood crisis impacting U.P. Regional Blood Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Red Cross says there’s a national blood crisis. It’s the first time in decades the American Red Cross has announced a country-wide shortage .

Locally the U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for all blood types. Since the pandemic, the blood center has struggled to meet the demand for blood. Staff at the blood center say they see fewer people coming in to donate.

“It’s been a constant struggle trying to catch up from the schools being closed, the community shutting down, that means that we have to play catch up and get people back on track with donating, get them back in the door and make sure they realize we still need blood and we still appreciate all of our donors,”' said Rachel Washburn, U.P. Regional Blood Center Blood Collection Coordinator.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba. It is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.