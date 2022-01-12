Midwest Truck Driving School hosting open house with Schneider Thursday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Census says that there are about 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. – making it one of the most popular career choices. Yet, in October, the American Transportation Research Institute said driver shortage topped the list of industry concerns for the fifth year in a row.

To help gain more interest in the career, The Midwest Truck Driving School is hosting an open house Thursday with Schneider.

“People that are currently in the industry that are current CDL holders to people that want to learn something new about this,” said Josh Barron, a certified instructor for the Midwest Truck Driving School.

In April of last year, Barron said there has been a shortage of truck drivers for about ten years, which climaxed in 2020. Now, he says there are about 100,000 available trucking jobs in the U.S.

“Because of that, pay, benefits, everything has gone up. So, these guys and gals that come out of the school, they’re making great money they’re making a great living,” said Barron.

There are several schedules available to truck drivers.

“Being a professional driver is not just being out on the road for a few weeks at a time. [Thursday] there’s going to be people that will talk about home daily routes, being out a week at a time, regional routes, OTR opportunities,” said Barron.

Thursday’s event is from noon until five p.m. and it’s for everyone looking for a job or just wanting to learn more.

“There’s free pop and pizza and some food, so come out and enjoy and learn a little bit about the trucking industry,” said Barron.

The Midwest Truck Driving School is located on North 26th Street in Escanaba by the Penstar building. Midwest Truck Driving School is G.I. Bill approved and veteran-friendly.

