Michigan Tech names Ferguson Head Strength Coach

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has hired Jordan Ferguson as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. In his role, Ferguson will develop, implement, and lead sports-specific strength and conditioning programs that facilitate maximum benefits for all student-athletes to both optimize performance and decrease injury potential for the 14 NCAA Division II programs and esports.

“Jordan has demonstrated throughout his time as a football student-athlete and graduate assistant that he is passionate about Michigan Tech Athletics and is committed to a philosophy of getting better every day,” Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret said. “He did that as a student-athlete and that philosophy has carried into his professional life. Jordan is a mentor and leads with character and will continue to contribute to the championship culture within all of our athletic programs.”

“Michigan Tech has given me so much over my time as a student-athlete and graduate assistant and has been a monumental part of why I am the man I am today,” Ferguson said.” I’m so excited to have the opportunity to contribute towards the success of all the athletic programs here and to pass along the values that Michigan Tech has instilled in me to current and future Huskies.”

Ferguson, a native of Alpena, Michigan, is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist from the National Strength and Conditioning Association and has led the strength and conditioning efforts for the Michigan Tech football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and soccer programs since July. He served as a Graduate Assistant from January 2021-July 2021, working with the football team. Ferguson has also consulted with the track and field, cross country, and Nordic ski teams.

Ferguson holds a bachelor’s of science in sports and fitness management and a coaching certificate from Michigan Tech and played fullback on the football team from 2015-20. He totaled 286 career receiving yards and 52 yards on the ground with a touchdown and was a three-time All-GLIAC Honorable Mention selection and the team’s outstanding freshman in 2017.

