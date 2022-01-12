Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - A unique snow plowing service is expanding across Upper Michigan.

Quikplow gives customers the ability to request a snowplow to clear their driveway. The company has been around for over 4 years.

Now, it offers services in Marquette, Houghton, Menominee, Newberry, and St. Ignace.

Quikplow says it gives people a way to have snow cleared from their driveway if they can’t get it done on their own. “It definitely can make life easier in many different ways,” Quikplow Co-Founder Ryan Crawley says. “The U.P. is traditionally an area that gets hammered with snow, and so we created this app for people who are really looking for a one-time type gig.”

If interested, Quikplow offers a free mobile app for Android and iPhone.

