Advertisement

Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence

Quikplow app logo
Quikplow app logo(Quikplow)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - A unique snow plowing service is expanding across Upper Michigan.

Quikplow gives customers the ability to request a snowplow to clear their driveway. The company has been around for over 4 years.

Now, it offers services in Marquette, Houghton, Menominee, Newberry, and St. Ignace.

Quikplow says it gives people a way to have snow cleared from their driveway if they can’t get it done on their own. “It definitely can make life easier in many different ways,” Quikplow Co-Founder Ryan Crawley says. “The U.P. is traditionally an area that gets hammered with snow, and so we created this app for people who are really looking for a one-time type gig.”

If interested, Quikplow offers a free mobile app for Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Emily Houser (right) smiles alongside her one-year-old son, Myles Houser (left)
Dickinson County woman awaits life-saving brain surgery
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes

Latest News

Numbers were lower than last year, but the Salvation Army says the campaign was still a success.
Salvation Army recaps 2021 Red Kettle Campaign
The Drug Store is located in Iron Mountain at the Midtown Mall
Dickinson County pharmacy offers walk-in vaccinations
Room at the Inn in Marquette is helping those in need avoid sleeping in the cold.
The Room at the Inn provides warmth for those in need
The grocery store is looking to have a second location at the upcoming Third Street Marketplace.
Marquette Food Co-Op moving forward with expansion plans