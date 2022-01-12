Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament one week away

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday crews were preparing the Suicide Ski Bowl for the annual Ski Jumping Tournament in Ishpeming. Workers were packing down snow on the hill and getting ready to smooth it and ice down the track.

The tournament is just one week away. This year the international jumpers are not traveling so the competition will consist of about 20 to 30 of the best in the U.S.

“This is a fantastic opportunity locally for people to see world-class ski jumping it’s an Olympic sport, we’ve had many Olympic athletes right here from this club and we will have ski jumpers from coast to coast coming here to slide off the suicide ski hill,” said Gary Rasmussen, Ishpeming Ski Club Chief of Competition.

The ski jumping tournament is Tuesday January 18 at 6 p.m. This will be the 135th year for the event. Event buttons are on sale now for $15, they’ll be $20 at the gate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.