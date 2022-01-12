Advertisement

Iron River Police Department starts new vacation patrol program

Any resident of Iron River City can register when they are away to have officers check on their property
Arm patch on the shoulder of the uniform jacket
Arm patch on the shoulder of the uniform jacket
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River Police Department will ensure your home is safe when you are out of town.

In an effort to increase community service and safety, the police department will now allow Iron River City residents to notify the department when you are out of town.

The confidential form includes general contact information, how many cars should be parked in the driveway, and more safety questions.

The new Iron River Chief of Police wants to be more active in the city.

“Our officers can go in the community to their home, drive around their house, in the alley, and front yard. In the summertime the officers might even walk around the house and make sure your house has been broken into, damaged, or vandalized,” said Curt Harrington, Iron River Chief of Police.

Forms can be filled out and dropped off at the department Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT. The program comes at no charge.

