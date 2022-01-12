Iron River Police Department starts new vacation patrol program

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River Police Department will ensure your home is safe when you are out of town.

In an effort to increase community service and safety, the police department will now allow Iron River City residents to notify the department when you are out of town.

The confidential form includes general contact information, how many cars should be parked in the driveway, and more safety questions.

The new Iron River Chief of Police wants to be more active in the city.

“Our officers can go in the community to their home, drive around their house, in the alley, and front yard. In the summertime the officers might even walk around the house and make sure your house has been broken into, damaged, or vandalized,” said Curt Harrington, Iron River Chief of Police.

Forms can be filled out and dropped off at the department Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT. The program comes at no charge.

