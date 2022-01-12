Iron County café restarts healthy weight loss program

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Main Street Café in Iron River hosted the “Healthy Weight Loss Challenge” annually before it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Now, the cafe has restarted it.

“One year I won, other years I haven’t done so well. It’s just fun, and it keeps us all on track,” said Brenda Davis, Main Street Café Owner.

It costs $10 to register, and the program starts next week. During the 12-week program, you have to weigh yourself at the café once a week.

“Any time that is convenient for you, not just on a certain day. We are just trying to make it as easy as we can, to get as many people involved as we can,” Davis said.

Davis says the community is excited to have it back after a year of absence.

“It always keeps us a little bit challenged; it helps us keep on track. We always meet other people that say, ‘geez I wish I would do that too.’ Maybe more will come on this year,” Davis said.

If you were looking for an extra incentive, there are cash prizes. All registration fees go into a communal pot.

“The first-place winner gets 75 percent of the pot,” Davis said.

Second place is whoever loses the highest percentage of body weight. They win 25 percent of the pot. There are penalties too.

“If you weigh in one week and you gain anything you need to pitch in a dollar per pound,” Davis said.

Don’t worry, Davis says you still need to eat.

“It is all about choices. We don’t need to have one menu selection that is just for that. We have a large menu, so you have lots of choices. You have to do what’s fit for you,” Davis said.

The café is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT. You can register at any time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.