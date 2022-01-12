Hurley man receives prison sentence in Gogebic County

Gogebic County, Mich. (WLUC) - Jesse Raye Matusewic, 51, of Hurley, Wis. was sentenced yesterday in the Circuit Court for Gogebic County to serve a minimum 10 to 20 year maximum prison term for the crime of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

The incident stems from an undercover investigation involving confidential informants working in conjunction with G.I.A.N.T. (Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team). On July 13, 2021, during a controlled buy in the City of Ironwood, Matusewic sold 5 bags of methamphetamine totaling 12.6 grams to the informant while under surveillance by G.I.A.N.T.

The drugs were immediately turned over to law enforcement. The defendant was subsequently arrested and searched at a motel in Wakefield on July 22 and was found with a baggie of methamphetamine as well as other contraband. Matusewic told law enforcement that he was getting his meth in Duluth, Minn. as well as Weston, Wis. and selling between 1-2 times daily on average.

Matusewic was also sentenced for the July 22 possession of meth receiving a 76 month to 120 month prison term to be served concurrently with his other conviction. As part of a plea agreement several other charges were dismissed following sentencing.

The case was handled by Nicholas Jacobs, Gogebic County Prosecuting Attorney, in conjunction with Det./Sgt. Jorge Cruz from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Matt Sterbenz from the Ironwood Public Safety Department and several members from Iron County, Wis. law enforcement.

