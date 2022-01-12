Blustery tonight, plus light snow chances through early Wednesday

Powerful winds from the south Tuesday evening in the U.P. keep conditions chilly, but also keep temperatures from falling below zero through Wednesday morning.

NWS has in effect a lakeshore flooding advisory for Southern Schoolcraft County until midnight EST -- increasing southerly winds can build large waves and direct them towards the northern shores of Lake Michigan, with some water on low lying roads and property along the shore.

The winds veer from the northwest overnight, producing mainly light lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts through early Wednesday.

Stiff winter breezes keep blustery conditions persistent throughout the week, plus snow chances remain on the active trend with a predominantly north to south jet stream guiding cold systems towards the Western Great Lakes.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the north through northeast wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread snow showers and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

