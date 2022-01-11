Watersmeet School switches to distance learning

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet school announced on Facebook that it will switch to remote learning.

According to the post, the decision was made because of the rising COVID concerns with staff and students.

Distance learning will start Tuesday and continue until next Monday, January 17.

The school plans to return to in-person learning next Tuesday, January 18.

There will be no games or practices during this time period.

