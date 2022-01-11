Advertisement

Watersmeet School switches to distance learning

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet school announced on Facebook that it will switch to remote learning.

According to the post, the decision was made because of the rising COVID concerns with staff and students.

Distance learning will start Tuesday and continue until next Monday, January 17.

The school plans to return to in-person learning next Tuesday, January 18.

There will be no games or practices during this time period.

