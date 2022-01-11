Upper Michigan employers and employees face issues due to child care shortage

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Many employers in Upper Michigan are having a difficult time hiring and retaining employees due to child care shortages.

Today, Marquette’s Lake Superior Community Partnership and the newly formed U.P. Child Care Task Force held a virtual discussion on employer-based child care solutions. The two organizations say that many U.P. employers are having difficulty hiring and retaining employees due to a lack of these options, and it’s not getting better.

“The U.P. lost 10 percent of child care programs during the pandemic, so it’s even more of a crisis than it was before,” Strategic Policy Consultants Workforce Development Consultant Janie McNabb says.

SPC surveyed results from employers, child care providers, and parents who need child care in Michigan. 32% of Michigan employers who responded say they have lost employees due to a lack of child care options, with 69% saying workers have missed days or come in late to work. “The scope of this issue is big, and it’s truly having a significant impact,” McNabb says.

2020 data shows that child care workers in Upper Michigan have a median wage of $11.30/hour. Median wages for Upper Peninsula pre-school teachers’ aren’t much higher, at $13.59/hour. McNabb thinks meager pay for these workers is a big factor in the shortage. “It can be difficult to attract people to this very very important profession,” she says.

NICE Community Schools in West Ishpeming says it worked with the state to set up an on-site daycare center in August 2021 as a solution. “We just committed to the idea and worked through it until we made it happen, and it really wasn’t that difficult,” Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says.

While NICE Community Schools did this easily, others like Brookridge Heights in Marquette have had a more difficult time.

The senior care center says it has had to get creative, offering some workers alternating days off to be with their kids. “We didn’t have the opportunity to shut ourselves down,” Executive Director Jennifer Huetter says. “We have limited hours, that’s just not an option in a healthcare setting.”

McNabb says strategic policy consultants will continue gathering data, but that this is a complex issue that will require collaboration from the state, employers, and workers to solve.

Issues like this highlight the lack of funding that child care receives across the United States.

