Advertisement

Sponsorships available for Kids Cove Playground in Marquette

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraising efforts are in full swing for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette. The group Marquette Playgrounds for All is looking to raise $1.3 million in total to build an all-inclusive playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Sponsorship opportunities include having different areas within the playground recognize your contribution with permanent, artistic signage.

“For many of us it’s a legacy, it’s something we can leave for the generations after us, we’ve raised our children, I’m going to be raising my grandchildren at that park and it’s just something that’s worth our investment,” said Chair of the Playgrounds For All Committee, Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The group is hoping to break ground on the playground this coming spring.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Emily Houser (right) smiles alongside her one-year-old son, Myles Houser (left)
Dickinson County woman awaits life-saving brain surgery
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire

Latest News

Room at the Inn in Marquette is helping those in need avoid sleeping in the cold.
The Room at the Inn provides warmth for those in need
The grocery store is looking to have a second location at the upcoming Third Street Marketplace.
Marquette Food Co-Op moving forward with expansion plans
Sarah Lucas and Janie McNabb open the employer-based childcare solutions conference Tuesday
Upper Michigan employers and employees face issues due to child care shortage
Data shows younger people are leading this surge.
Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high
Addressing a shortage of childcare solutions for Michiganders.
UP businesses showcase child care solutions for employees