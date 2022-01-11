Sponsorships available for Kids Cove Playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraising efforts are in full swing for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette. The group Marquette Playgrounds for All is looking to raise $1.3 million in total to build an all-inclusive playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Sponsorship opportunities include having different areas within the playground recognize your contribution with permanent, artistic signage.

“For many of us it’s a legacy, it’s something we can leave for the generations after us, we’ve raised our children, I’m going to be raising my grandchildren at that park and it’s just something that’s worth our investment,” said Chair of the Playgrounds For All Committee, Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The group is hoping to break ground on the playground this coming spring.

