Advertisement

Sliver Creek Church, Feeding America West Michigan to host mobile food pantry

Thursday kicks off 2022′s monthly Feeding America Mobile Food Pantries
Volunteers filled vehicles with boxes of free food at Silver Creek Church during a food...
Volunteers filled vehicles with boxes of free food at Silver Creek Church during a food distribution event in March 2021.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until 12 p.m. Food will be available for approximately 300 families.

This will be a drive-thru event with directions given by parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any boxes to this event.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Call 906-249-1715 with questions.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Emily Houser (right) smiles alongside her one-year-old son, Myles Houser (left)
Dickinson County woman awaits life-saving brain surgery
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire

Latest News

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Watersmeet School switches to remote learning.
Watersmeet School switches to distance learning
The Michigamme Township Board
Michigamme Township Board to make Treasurer’s report available
Carlos Hunter and Chris Moore of Circle Power Renewables, the company trying to construct a...
Adams Township seeks community approval for proposed wind farm project