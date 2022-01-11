Advertisement

Salvation Army recaps 2021 Red Kettle Campaign

Numbers were lower than last year, but the Salvation Army says the campaign was still a success.
The Salvation Army sign on a red kettle.
The Salvation Army sign on a red kettle.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bells rang at 22 red kettles across the U.P. this holiday season. While the Salvation Army says less money was raised this year compared to 2020, the campaign was still a success.

The Salvation Army of Escanaba raised $70,000 and Marquette county raised $75,000.

“Challenges were met with this season of giving and that was really neat to see for us this year,” said Cari Detmers, director of development at the Salvation Army.

In 2020, Escanaba raised $87,000 while Marquette County raised $98,700.

Despite numbers not matching 2020, Detmer says they’re right on par with normal rates of giving. However, she says the biggest challenge this year was finding enough volunteers.

“Kettle ringing is difficult in the weather but man, we’ve got some great volunteers that come out every single year on top of the new ones. We had a couple of churches step up this year,” said Detmer.

Other donations helped this year as well, like match days in Delta County.

“In Escanaba, we had two different match days. $2,500 each day which was awesome because it gives everybody the incentive to get out and put money in the kettle,” said Detmer.

Marquette County hosted a battle of the schools between Ishpeming and Negaunee High Schools and a battle of the cities for Marquette and Ishpeming.

“Both of them put a community focus on what Salvation Army is doing in Marquette County and then of course the match grants in Delta County. It was a good season,” said Detmer.

Funds from the Red Kettle Campaign helps keep all the Salvation Army’s programs going.

“To our feeding programs, or pantry programs, any of our children’s programs that we put together. All of that stuff stays right here in our community,” said Detmer.

To donate to a Salvation Army near you, click here.

