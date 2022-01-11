Advertisement

The Room at the Inn provides warmth for those in need

room at the inn
room at the inn(Alex Brisbey)
By Alex Brisbey
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette is helping those in need avoid sleeping in the cold.

The inn serves to provide meals and a safe warm place for over 30 people every day. With temperatures exceptionally low these past few weeks, Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer explains their amnesty policy.

“We implement a weather amnesty policy during the cold winter months. Anytime it feels like it’s ten degree or below, no matter what your condition is, whether you’ve been with us before, we take people inside our dining room so they have a warm place to stay until the temperatures pick back up,” said Emmendorfer.

Emmendorfer explains the importance of these shelters and the services they provide to those in need, especially in the winter months.

“During the winter months we need to think of our emergency shelter no different than we think of our emergency rooms. Because if you have no place to sleep on a cold night like tonight, finding a place to sleep is an emergency,” said Emmendorfer.

Volunteers are always needed to help at the inn, whether it’s helping with meals or just spending time with their guests.

“We need volunteers to come in and help serve breakfast and dinner, and to provide dinners as well. We need donations of any winter gear you can provide so that’s hats, boots, mittens, jackets, any type of winter gear like that,” said Emmendorfer.

The Room at the Inn is always looking for more donations. They can use coffee, produce, paper products, as well as any winter gear. To get more information on how to help out the Room at the Inn you can check out their website here.

