Peter White Public Library looking for prom dress donations

Prom Dresses Donated to PWPL
Prom Dresses Donated to PWPL(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prom season is almost here and the Peter White Public Library is looking to make it more affordable. They’re currently partnering with other libraries in the county and accepting donations of gently used prom dresses.

The Negaunee Public Library, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library, and Forsyth Township Library are all drop-off sites as well. If you donate your old prom dress now, you’ll get a ticket to choose another dress during the dress swap event in late February.

“I think this is a great way for kids to upcycle a dress, give it new life, you’d be really surprised to see what kids can do with these older dresses and turn them into something beautiful so that’s my hope is to get these dresses a new life, a new home and then when they’re done with them they’ll come back and we’ll just keep cycling them through the community,” said Amanda Pierce, Teen Services Coordinator for the PWPL.

Dresses have to be dropped off by February 23. The prom dress swap is scheduled for February 25-26. The swap is open to students in grades 9-12.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

