Panel receives clarity in second UPSSA Basketball Polls
Boy’s Division Four poll has different thoughts about number one
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (4) 5-1 20 1
2. Escanaba 6-2 15 2
3. Kingsford 3-1 11 3
4. Westwood 4-1 8 4
5. Jeffers 5-0 6 5
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 5-0 18 1
2. Rudyard (1) 3-0 15 2
2. North Central (1) 7-0 15 3
4. Munising 4-0 8 4
5. Cedarville-DeTour 2-1 2 -
Others receiving votes: Dollar Bay (3-2) 1, Wakefield-Marenisco (5-1) 1.
Girls Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Calumet (4) 5-0 20 1
2. Houghton 7-0 14 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 6-3 13 3
4. St. Ignace 4-2 9 4
5. Westwood 4-0 3 5
Others receiving votes: Hancock (7-1) 1.
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Carney-Nadeau (4) 6-0 20 1
2. Rudyard 3-1 15 2
3. Baraga 7-1 11 3
4. Pickford 4-0 8 5
5. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-2 5 4
Others receiving votes: Cedarville-DeTour (5-2) 1.
