Panel receives clarity in second UPSSA Basketball Polls

Boy’s Division Four poll has different thoughts about number one
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (4) 5-1 20 1

2. Escanaba 6-2 15 2

3. Kingsford 3-1 11 3

4. Westwood 4-1 8 4

5. Jeffers 5-0 6 5

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 5-0 18 1

2. Rudyard (1) 3-0 15 2

2. North Central (1) 7-0 15 3

4. Munising 4-0 8 4

5. Cedarville-DeTour 2-1 2 -

Others receiving votes: Dollar Bay (3-2) 1, Wakefield-Marenisco (5-1) 1.

Girls Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Calumet (4) 5-0 20 1

2. Houghton 7-0 14 2

3. Sault Ste. Marie 6-3 13 3

4. St. Ignace 4-2 9 4

5. Westwood 4-0 3 5

Others receiving votes: Hancock (7-1) 1.

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Carney-Nadeau (4) 6-0 20 1

2. Rudyard 3-1 15 2

3. Baraga 7-1 11 3

4. Pickford 4-0 8 5

5. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-2 5 4

Others receiving votes: Cedarville-DeTour (5-2) 1.

