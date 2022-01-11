Northern Michigan University delays start of Winter Semester

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students will have to wait to return to in-person class until next week.

On its opening day of the 2022 Winter Semester, NMU’s campus is unusually quiet. Due to rising COVID cases in Marquette County, the college has postponed all in-person classes except labs and clinics until Jan. 17. “We were really trying to start in-person on time, that was our goal all along. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that,” Northern Michigan University Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall said.

Despite the delay of in-person classes to start the semester, NMU still plans to hold virtual classes this week. “Classes will begin on Wednesday,” Hall says. “Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday those classes will be online.”

Hall says a main factor in the NMU’s decision to begin the semester remotely is its new mask policy. “We’re asking people to upgrade their masks that they wear to the N-95 masks, and we have a big shipment that’s supposed to be delivered on Wednesday,” Hall says.

The college plans on distributing these masks to students on Jan. 12. The university says it consults the Marquette County Health Department and its Medical Director, Dr. Christopher Kirkpatrick when making these decisions. “We are in constant contact with the Marquette County Health Department, and they’ve been great to work with and we will continue to be working with them,” Hall says.

As for the future, Hall says it’s uncertain. But NMU plans to randomly COVID test 700 vaccinated and unvaccinated students every week during the Winter Semester. The university says it might make further decisions regarding its operations based on these test results.

