Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - More Michigan residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before. Hospitals in Michigan continue to fill up. Coronavirus cases and testing positivity rates are also at record highs.

“This surge is not like previous surges,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive.

Michigan’s surge comes during a nationwide outburst. Right now, all but three states have case rates of at least 100 per 100 thousand people. That’s a significant increase from just nine states two weeks ago.

“We’re expected to see many, many more cases,” said Bagdasarian. “What we want to prevent are many, many more hospitalizations and deaths.”

The state health department says the U.P. has seen a 44 percent increase in hospitalizations since last week. Right now, 65 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Modeling shows, the current surge is expected to peak at the end of January or early February.

“What’s really up to us as a state is how high do we want that peak to be,” said Bagdasarian.

Health experts say masks and vaccines are still the best way to stay safe.

“To lessen your risks of getting COVID and the potential for sever infection,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director. “To avoid disruption to in-person learning and the economic ramifications that come with so many people getting sick.”

Despite the surge in hospitalizations, deaths are coming down from its peak on Dec. 6. Data shows younger people are leading this surge.

