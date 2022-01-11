Advertisement

Michigamme Township Board to make Treasurer’s report available

The Michigamme Township Board
The Michigamme Township Board(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Township Board discussing transparency. During public comment one resident expressed her frustration at not being able to obtain the Board’s Treasurer’s report.

After some discussion, the board voted to make the report available for in-person pickup but not online. Monday night the township supervisor said the board isn’t hiding anything.

“I think that some of the public thinks that we are hiding things and we are not hiding anything, I do think so,” said Michigamme Township Supervisor Bill Seppanen.

“Whatever we think doesn’t matter, the public are entitled to read that stuff in my opinion,” said Township Board Member Donald DeRoche.

The Board also discussed a new possible Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputy that would be shared among Ely, Humboldt and Champion Townships. Those plans have not been finalized yet.

