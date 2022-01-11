Advertisement

MDHHS updates COVID-19 guidelines for K-12

Updated guidelines on quarantine and isolation guidance from the MDHHS
MDHHS issues updated recommendations for K-12 schools
MDHHS issues updated recommendations for K-12 schools(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated its K-12 COVID guidelines.

This reflects recent changes to the CDC’s COVID quarantine and isolation protocols.

Isolation

MDHHS says students or teachers should “isolate” when “you are already infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive.”

The department adds asymptomatic positives should isolate so they don’t infect others.

Quarantine

MDHHS says someone should “quarantine” when you “might have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Isolation guidance for K-12

MDHHS says students, teachers and staff that test positive for COVID-19 should isolate. This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

  • If positive with no symptoms, monitor for symptoms from day of exposure through day 10 of isolation; and
  • Isolate at home for 5 days (day “0″ is day symptoms begin or day test was taken for students, teachers & staff who do not have symptoms); and
  • If symptoms have improved or you continue to have no symptoms, return to school, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for days 6 -10; or
  • Stay home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

The department adds that anyone who has a fever should wait until being fever-free for 24 hours before going back to school or work.

Close contact guidance for K-12

MDHHS says close contacts do not need to quarantine if

  • Had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days; and/or
  • Are up to date on all recommended COVID-19 vaccines for which they are eligible

The department recommends close contacts still mask out of caution for 10 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts of a COVID-19 case who do not meet the above criteria may need to follow separate precautions.

Those individuals may

  • Home quarantine for days 1-5, if feasible test on day 5, AND “Mask to Stay” for days 6-10; or
  • “Test to Stay” for days 1-6 AND “Mask to Stay” for days 1-10; or
  • Home quarantine for days 1-10 if unable/unwilling to mask

Students, teachers and staff should always monitor for symptoms during quarantine.

Symptom Monitoring

During days 0-10 following exposure:

  • Watch for symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms.
  • If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until receiving test results. If a test is positive, then follow isolation recommendations.
  • If symptoms do not develop, get tested at least five days after being last exposed.
  • If possible, stay away from others in the home, especially people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

Test to Stay: test every other day for 6 days following the exposure and consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask.

Mask to Stay: is the consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask when around others and in school and public settings.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

To find a vaccine, visit VaccineFinder.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire
Courtesy: Kevin Ayotte
UPDATE: 3 injured in crash on Mackinac Bridge
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Portion of M28 closed due to poor visibility
Portion of M-28 closed due to weather

Latest News

All are welcome during Pride Sundays including all ages.
Pride Sundays continues at the Landmark Inn’s Crow’s Nest
City manager Craig Cugini explains the balancing act involved when they receive heavy amounts...
City of Ishpeming works to removing snow after winter storm
Buyer beware - COVID tests purchased online may not be legitimate
Michigan Attorney General warns of fake at-home COVID tests
This is a recording from the TV6 Early News.
NMU delays start of in-person classes