MDHHS updates COVID-19 guidelines for K-12
Updated guidelines on quarantine and isolation guidance from the MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated its K-12 COVID guidelines.
This reflects recent changes to the CDC’s COVID quarantine and isolation protocols.
Isolation
MDHHS says students or teachers should “isolate” when “you are already infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive.”
The department adds asymptomatic positives should isolate so they don’t infect others.
Quarantine
MDHHS says someone should “quarantine” when you “might have been exposed to COVID-19.”
Isolation guidance for K-12
MDHHS says students, teachers and staff that test positive for COVID-19 should isolate. This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
- If positive with no symptoms, monitor for symptoms from day of exposure through day 10 of isolation; and
- Isolate at home for 5 days (day “0″ is day symptoms begin or day test was taken for students, teachers & staff who do not have symptoms); and
- If symptoms have improved or you continue to have no symptoms, return to school, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for days 6 -10; or
- Stay home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.
The department adds that anyone who has a fever should wait until being fever-free for 24 hours before going back to school or work.
Close contact guidance for K-12
MDHHS says close contacts do not need to quarantine if
- Had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days; and/or
- Are up to date on all recommended COVID-19 vaccines for which they are eligible
The department recommends close contacts still mask out of caution for 10 days from the last date of exposure.
Close contacts of a COVID-19 case who do not meet the above criteria may need to follow separate precautions.
Those individuals may
- Home quarantine for days 1-5, if feasible test on day 5, AND “Mask to Stay” for days 6-10; or
- “Test to Stay” for days 1-6 AND “Mask to Stay” for days 1-10; or
- Home quarantine for days 1-10 if unable/unwilling to mask
Students, teachers and staff should always monitor for symptoms during quarantine.
Symptom Monitoring
During days 0-10 following exposure:
- Watch for symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms.
- If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until receiving test results. If a test is positive, then follow isolation recommendations.
- If symptoms do not develop, get tested at least five days after being last exposed.
- If possible, stay away from others in the home, especially people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
Test to Stay: test every other day for 6 days following the exposure and consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask.
Mask to Stay: is the consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask when around others and in school and public settings.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.
To find a vaccine, visit VaccineFinder.org.
