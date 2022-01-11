MDHHS updates COVID-19 guidelines for K-12

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated its K-12 COVID guidelines.

This reflects recent changes to the CDC’s COVID quarantine and isolation protocols.

Isolation

MDHHS says students or teachers should “isolate” when “you are already infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive.”

The department adds asymptomatic positives should isolate so they don’t infect others.

Quarantine

MDHHS says someone should “quarantine” when you “might have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Isolation guidance for K-12

MDHHS says students, teachers and staff that test positive for COVID-19 should isolate. This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

If positive with no symptoms, monitor for symptoms from day of exposure through day 10 of isolation; and

Isolate at home for 5 days (day “0″ is day symptoms begin or day test was taken for students, teachers & staff who do not have symptoms); and

If symptoms have improved or you continue to have no symptoms, return to school, while wearing a well-fitted mask , for days 6 -10; or

Stay home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

The department adds that anyone who has a fever should wait until being fever-free for 24 hours before going back to school or work.

Close contact guidance for K-12

MDHHS says close contacts do not need to quarantine if

Had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days; and/or

Are up to date on all recommended COVID-19 vaccines for which they are eligible

The department recommends close contacts still mask out of caution for 10 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts of a COVID-19 case who do not meet the above criteria may need to follow separate precautions.

Those individuals may

Home quarantine for days 1-5, if feasible test on day 5, AND “Mask to Stay” for days 6-10; or

“Test to Stay” for days 1-6 AND “Mask to Stay” for days 1-10; or

Home quarantine for days 1-10 if unable/unwilling to mask

Students, teachers and staff should always monitor for symptoms during quarantine.

Symptom Monitoring

During days 0-10 following exposure:

Watch for symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until receiving test results. If a test is positive, then follow isolation recommendations.

If symptoms do not develop, get tested at least five days after being last exposed.

If possible, stay away from others in the home, especially people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

Test to Stay: test every other day for 6 days following the exposure and consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask.

Mask to Stay: is the consistent and correct use of a well-fitted mask when around others and in school and public settings.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

To find a vaccine, visit VaccineFinder.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.