Marquette Food Co-Op moving forward with expansion plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Food Co-Op has been known for its Washington Street location for years.

Since September, it has been looking to expand with a smaller location at the upcoming Third Street Marketplace, the former location of Valle’s Village Market which closed in 2018

Shortly before Christmas, the board of directors gave the green light to move forward with the plan. Lease negotiations for the new location are now ongoing.

“We are procuring and seeking equipment,” said General Manager Matt Gougeon. “We are right now having construction drawings drawn, so it is pretty much a done deal. We’re very confident that we’ll have an acceptable lease in the coming days.”

The co-op plans to have three marketplace suites from which to sell basic grocery items and Grab & Go products. However, COVID-19 has not made this an easy process due to supply chain issues.

“Manufacturing delays will set us back significantly for both refrigeration equipment that we’ll need for the new store and also shelving,” Gougeon explained.

The co-op is looking to invest about $600,000 in the project. With business and membership growing over the last few years, Gougeon says this opportunity can help feed and serve more people.

“There’s a lot of muscle memory in that neighborhood for a grocery store to be there,” he said. “We see it as a real strong possibility for success.”

And the new marketplace is not the only spot the co-op is expanding to. Last April, it bought the Marquette Baking Company, located in the U.P. Children’s Museum.

“While it is an operating commercial bakery, there is also the retail space there that has not yet been opened,” Gougeon stated. “So simultaneously, we are building out the retail space at the bakery.”

The co-op intends to have that location open in late March, while they anticipate the Third Street spot to not be open until next January.

