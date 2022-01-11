Lawmakers looking for answers on violence and staffing shortages in prisons

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Corrections officers help keep us safe every day. But now, attacks on officers and a lack of staff are drawing questions from Lansing.

The chair of the Senate Oversight Committee, Senator Ed McBroom, wants answers. In a letter to the Michigan Department of Corrections, McBroom says prisons are “significantly short-staffed” and that “assaults and prisoner violence must be addressed with focused, diligent action rather than excuses”.

“What are we doing about these things? What are we doing to change this culture? The leadership needs to step up and show us what they’ve done to dramatically intervene and change the direction we are heading,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-38th State Senate District.

In his letter, McBroom asked MDOC for the number of assaults on officers in 2021.

MDOC spokesperson, Chris Gautz, says those numbers are still being tallied. However, early results show attacks are similar to 2020. Gautz says numbers are down from pre-pandemic levels.

“Some of that is probably because of the fact that they are cohorted,” said Gautz. “There is not as much movement amongst the prisoners. So things like that are still down.”

MDOC says it does have a staffing shortage. It says its hiring rate is barley keeping up with retirements and promotions.

“We’ve heard from these lawmakers about their concerns or issues over recruitment and retention,” said Gautz. “If they have ideas, we are certainly very interested in hearing what kind of suggestions they may have.”

McBroom says safety of officers needs to be the top priority.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure that they can go to work to work safely, protect us and then go home to their families and be in a good state of health and mental health,” said McBroom. “I am concerned that, that is not happening.”

Gautz says MDOC does everything it can to protect its staff. McBroom says the hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 in Lansing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.