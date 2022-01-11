Lake effect snow, heavy at times before tapering off Tuesday
Blustery conditions Tuesday with drifting snow, low visibility possible on U.P. roads even as snowfall diminishes.
Lake effect snow continues over the northwest wind belts of the Upper Peninsula Monday night, with heavy bands concentrated in the eastern counties. An additional 2″ or more snowfall expected -- view NWS alerts in effect HERE. The combination of gusty winds and fine, powdery snow can lead to patchy blowing and/or drifting snow and poor road visibility.
Stiff winter breezes keep blustery conditions persistent throughout the week, plus snow chances remain on the active trend with a predominantly north to south jet stream guiding cold systems towards the Western Great Lakes.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) showers over the northwest wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; chance of patchy blowing snow and drifting snow; blustery
>Highs: 10s to 20s (colder along the interior)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; breezy with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the north through northeast wind belts
>Highs: 20
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers moving in west through east in the evening; cold
>Highs: 10s
Saturday and Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: 20s
Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts
>Highs: 20
