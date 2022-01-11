Advertisement

Lake effect snow, heavy at times before tapering off Tuesday

Blustery conditions Tuesday with drifting snow, low visibility possible on U.P. roads even as snowfall diminishes.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow continues over the northwest wind belts of the Upper Peninsula Monday night, with heavy bands concentrated in the eastern counties. An additional 2″ or more snowfall expected -- view NWS alerts in effect HERE. The combination of gusty winds and fine, powdery snow can lead to patchy blowing and/or drifting snow and poor road visibility.

Stiff winter breezes keep blustery conditions persistent throughout the week, plus snow chances remain on the active trend with a predominantly north to south jet stream guiding cold systems towards the Western Great Lakes.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) showers over the northwest wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; chance of patchy blowing snow and drifting snow; blustery

>Highs: 10s to 20s (colder along the interior)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; breezy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the north through northeast wind belts

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers moving in west through east in the evening; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday and Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire
Courtesy: Kevin Ayotte
UPDATE: 3 injured in crash on Mackinac Bridge
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Portion of M28 closed due to poor visibility
Portion of M-28 closed due to weather

Latest News

Cold and snowy start to the day
Snowy and cold start to the day
Frigid air and snow ahead
Arctic air and blustery conditions ahead
Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday
snow
Snow chances remain into the weekend