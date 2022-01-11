Advertisement

Iron County trail prepares outdoor snowmobile trails

The club helps oversee more than 148 miles of trails across Iron County
The 2021 Holland Tractor cost nearly $250,000.
The 2021 Holland Tractor cost nearly $250,000.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - One Iron County trail club is doing its part to help maintain snowmobile trails.

The Iron Range Trail Club in Iron River was established in 1974. Now, they help maintain over 148 miles of trails across Iron County.

One trail can take 12 to 14 hours to plow. The club recently purchased a $250,000 plow to help keep trails clear. Maintaining the trails will bring riders from across the area.

“We bring in tourists. Tourists support the motels, the gas stations, the bars, and restaurants, it is good for the community,” said Ernie Reimann, Iron Range Trail Club Member.

The club is a non-profit organization and funded through trail permits. The 135 club members help maintain trails year-round.

