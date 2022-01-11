Advertisement

Habitat For Humanity seeking program volunteers

To volunteer with the Habitat For Humanity of Marquette County, call the office at 906-228-3578
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity
(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Chocolay Township was voted Michigan’s best ReStore in 2019.

That’s because the store doesn’t just sell gently used household items, they provide you with a homey atmosphere.

Your donations to, and purchases from, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore will benefit its affiliate programs.

Watch the video below to hear Bob Howl, the ReStore’s manager, explain the programs and what’s needed to run them...

