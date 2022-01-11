Advertisement

Fat-Ish Bike Race returning to Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming

The event will have two races, live music, and free tube sliding
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Ishpeming winter experience is returning.

This weekend will be the 4th annual Fat-Ish Bike Race at the Al Quaal Recreation Area. It is hosted by the non-profit GO Get Outside.

So far, over 100 people of all ages have registered. Organizers hope for between 150 and 175 overall.

Live music and free tube sliding will also happen.

“It feels good to be back here at Al Quaal,” said Co-Director Matt Bloch. “It’s always a great time when you’re riding your bike outside with your friends. It’s going to be really great. It’s good to be back.”

Last year’s event was held at the R.A.M.B.A. trails with no spectators allowed.

Proceeds will go towards GO Get Outside’s Teacher’s Warehouse program, which will be used to get teachers and students school supplies.

The first race begins at 8:45 in the morning on Saturday with registration open until 8:30 a.m.

To register online, go to www.fat-ish.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Emily Houser (right) smiles alongside her one-year-old son, Myles Houser (left)
Dickinson County woman awaits life-saving brain surgery
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire

Latest News

Prom Dresses Donated to PWPL
Peter White Public Library looking for prom dress donations
Porsche sets new record
Eagle Mine helps Porsche set Guinness World Record
Grocery store looking to expand with second location at upcoming Third Street Marketplace
Marquette Food Co-Op moving forward with expansion plans
Riders and spectators are in for a treat this weekend - the Fat-Ish bike races are starting...
4th Annual Fat-Ish bike race returns to Ishpeming Saturday