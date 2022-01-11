Fat-Ish Bike Race returning to Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Ishpeming winter experience is returning.

This weekend will be the 4th annual Fat-Ish Bike Race at the Al Quaal Recreation Area. It is hosted by the non-profit GO Get Outside.

So far, over 100 people of all ages have registered. Organizers hope for between 150 and 175 overall.

Live music and free tube sliding will also happen.

“It feels good to be back here at Al Quaal,” said Co-Director Matt Bloch. “It’s always a great time when you’re riding your bike outside with your friends. It’s going to be really great. It’s good to be back.”

Last year’s event was held at the R.A.M.B.A. trails with no spectators allowed.

Proceeds will go towards GO Get Outside’s Teacher’s Warehouse program, which will be used to get teachers and students school supplies.

The first race begins at 8:45 in the morning on Saturday with registration open until 8:30 a.m.

To register online, go to www.fat-ish.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.