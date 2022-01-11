Eagle Mine helps Porsche set Guinness World Record

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - J.F. Musial and his team drove a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo on a record-breaking journey from deep underground to the top of a mountain.

In a little over a day, they navigated from the lowest point they could access in America by car, to one of the highest – a vertical distance of three miles – travelling over 1,400 miles between the two, pausing only for both humans and the car to momentarily re-charge. Musial and his team usually can be found creating automotive films and TV shows.

The lowest point in America is Badwater Basin in Death Valley, at 282 feet below sea level. To go any deeper, you have to go underground. And so the team did exactly that, thanks to the generous support of the enthusiast staff and operators at Eagle Mine in Michigan. This high-grade nickel and copper mine is the only mine in America where a car can be driven to sufficient depths, down a ramp usually used by specialist mining vehicles.

Darby Stacey, Managing Director for Eagle Mine, said, “It was fitting to have the Porsche Taycan drive to the bottom of our nickel and copper mine, as both elements are essential to electric vehicles. After numerous risk assessments, safety discussions, and detailed planning, our mine team was up to the challenge. We are proud to have worked with Porsche to safely execute and complete a new world record.”

Their achievement has been recognized by Guinness World Records – setting a new benchmark for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car.

It started as a ‘what if?’ – a passion project, mixing our love for cars and travel and taking it to extremes,” says J.F. “We wanted to drive from the lowest point in America to one of the highest, Pikes Peak – where we’ve spent countless hours filming the famous hill climb. The project relied on a lot of goodwill, and a car that’s pretty much unique in its mix of abilities.”

