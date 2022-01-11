Dickinson County pharmacy offers walk-in vaccinations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Trying to find a COVID vaccine appointment can sometimes take weeks. The Drug Store in Iron Mountain offers walk-in vaccinations that can take less than 20 minutes.

“People have busy schedules, and it is hard sometimes to get an appointment or make an appointment. We have someone dedicated [administer] vaccines during that time, so we are giving between 80 and 100 vaccines a day. Usually, people do not have to wait real long, five to 10 minutes is usually the longest wait,” Steve Roell, The Drug Store Pharmacist & Owner.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says it does not have an open appointment for a COVID vaccine in Dickinson County for three weeks. Going to a local pharmacy or primary care office is an alternative.

“There’s paperwork to fill out, [it is only] one sheet. It asks them if they’ve gotten a vaccine before, if it’s their second shot if they are here for a booster, and you answer a few questions,” Roell said. “You turn it in and then you wait for your turn. It is a very simple process.”

At The Drug Store, vaccines are administered in a private room by a pharmacist. Walk-in shots are available weekdays from 10 a.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT. Alternative COVID treatments like the Merck anti-viral pill, are in stock too.

“We just got it in on Friday of last week. We have not seen a lot of prescriptions for it yet. We actually only got enough in to treat 20 patients,” Roell said.

The pill is free for the patient and can only be prescribed by a doctor. The store acquired the initial supply through the Michigan Pharmacists Association (MPA).

“It’s really only recommended right now for people of high risk to try and keep people out of the hospital,” Roell said.

The drug store also has a large supply of PCR COVID tests. You will know your results in 24 to 48 hours.

