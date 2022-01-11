Advertisement

COVID-19 pill availability, priority eligibility for Marquette County residents

There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer for its oral antiviral drug. It’s called Paxlovid and studies show it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% if taken within the first five days of symptoms.(WBRC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the limited quantity of COVID antivirals and monoclonal antibodies (mAB), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has developed eligibility criteria and prescribing requirements for the antivirals.

See photo for the priority eligibility. Marquette County does not have oral antivirals currently available and the mAB antibody supply is in extremely short supply.

Priority eligibility criteria for COVID-19 outpatient therapy
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) officials urge people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when appropriate, and assume personal responsibility to prevent serious consequences of COVID-hospitalization and death.

Bob Lorinser, MCHD Medical Director, said in a press release, “I remain concerned the current wave of Omicron on our medical care system (especially our emergency room and hospital) may lead to adverse consequences to the provision of the care needed by members of our community.”

