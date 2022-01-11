COVID-19 pill availability, priority eligibility for Marquette County residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the limited quantity of COVID antivirals and monoclonal antibodies (mAB), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has developed eligibility criteria and prescribing requirements for the antivirals.

See photo for the priority eligibility. Marquette County does not have oral antivirals currently available and the mAB antibody supply is in extremely short supply.

Priority eligibility criteria for COVID-19 outpatient therapy (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)

Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) officials urge people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when appropriate, and assume personal responsibility to prevent serious consequences of COVID-hospitalization and death.

Bob Lorinser, MCHD Medical Director, said in a press release, “I remain concerned the current wave of Omicron on our medical care system (especially our emergency room and hospital) may lead to adverse consequences to the provision of the care needed by members of our community.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.