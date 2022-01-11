Combat veteran catches great white shark off Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A combat veteran caught the fish of a lifetime off the coast of Tybee Island in Georgia last week.

Captain Jimmy Lee Armel was not expecting his rod to make a “very unique kind of jerk” while he was catching sea bass and other recreational fish you would typically see off the Georgia coast.

But once he had this fish hooked, it took him about half of the 20-minute fight to realize he had a great white shark on the end of his line.

“I still wasn’t sure what species it was, I could just see a shadow and I thought, man that is a big fish. Once we saw it was a great white, I can’t even explain the emotion that overcame me,” said Armel.

Armel estimates the shark was eight feet long and nearly 500 pounds.

“It was so much, the apex predator, looking into those black eyes wondering where that shark has been, what has that shark seen, what has that shark survived. They are very unique, they swim by themselves, they aren’t schooling fish. They don’t congregate together, they’re their own thing and they are alone,” said Armel.

That sense of loneliness is something Armel had to deal with himself upon returning from six combined tours in Afghanistan and Iraq - a perspective that made catching this predator an even more meaningful moment.

“Anybody going through any dark times and you feel alone just like that white shark, you just keep swimming, keep eating, keep attacking until things get better,” said Armel.

As if catching this great white shark and then releasing it safely wasn’t enough, the rod Armel caught it on was a special one. It was a gift from one of his best friends. The rod belonged to his best friend’s brother, who died of cancer years ago.

“I was so excited and told him it means a lot and that I would do everything I can to put a big fish on there. I didn’t think it was going to be a great white shark. It was almost like it was meant to be, it was a beautiful, beautiful thing,” said Armel.

Although the 20-minute battle was tough, Armel believes that he had more than adrenaline helping him catch this fish, he had his friend on the boat with him.

“His last year or so on this earth he was going through chemo and all that, and he did what that white shark did, he kept swimming. He kept going fishing, he kept living life until he couldn’t anymore. It sounds crazy, but I was meant to do this. This is what I was put on this earth to do,” said Armel.

