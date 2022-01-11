Advertisement

Calm and seasonal week ahead

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The week ahead is looking to be moderate and calm throughout as today we’ll see somewhat warmer temps compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be more seasonal for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Snow chances are looking to be mostly isolated chances rather than a system moving into the region. Best snow chances will be for the evening hours of Wednesday into Thursday and some parts of Friday into Saturday.

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal temps

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with small isolated chance of snow out west

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Cooler conditions but mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Isolated snow chances in the early hours; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Emily Houser (right) smiles alongside her one-year-old son, Myles Houser (left)
Dickinson County woman awaits life-saving brain surgery
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU delays start of spring semester classes
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead in Portage Township house fire

Latest News

Blustery conditions Tuesday with drifting snow, low visibility possible on U.P. roads even as...
Lake effect snow, heavy at times before tapering off Tuesday
Cold and snowy start to the day
Snowy and cold start to the day
Frigid air and snow ahead
Arctic air and blustery conditions ahead
Wind gusts over 25 mph plus patchy blowing snow before showers taper off into Saturday afternoon.
Light to moderate snow showers kick off a blustery Saturday