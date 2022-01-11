Calm and seasonal week ahead

The week ahead is looking to be moderate and calm throughout as today we’ll see somewhat warmer temps compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be more seasonal for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Snow chances are looking to be mostly isolated chances rather than a system moving into the region. Best snow chances will be for the evening hours of Wednesday into Thursday and some parts of Friday into Saturday.

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal temps

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with small isolated chance of snow out west

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Cooler conditions but mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Isolated snow chances in the early hours; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.