Bonifas Arts Center looking to fill mosaic window class Tuesday night

The class is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The art classroom at the Bonifas Arts Center.
The art classroom at the Bonifas Arts Center.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center is looking for people to fill its Mosaic Window Panel Class on Tuesday night. Some of the people signed up had to cancel so now, the Bonifas needs to fill their spots.

The class is from six p.m. until eight p.m. You will need to bring a wooden frame with glass in it and the Bonifas will supply everything else you need.

“The teacher is Jan Dillon who a renowned mosaic glass artist in the area and, like I said, her classes are very popular and usually sold out,” said Irina Bruno, executive director for the Bonifas Arts Center.

This is a two-part class. The first class is Tuesday night and the second is on January 18. The class is $30 for Bonifas members and $35 for non-members.

If you would like to sign up for the class, click here or call the Bonifas Arts Center at (906) 786-3833.

