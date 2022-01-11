Advertisement

Bonfas Arts Center preparing for winter events

Community events are geared at bringing the community to the Bonifas for a great time togther.
The Bonifas Arts Center.
The Bonifas Arts Center.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center is getting ready for some community activities.

On January 28, the Bonifas is hosting Ghostbusters. It’s a mother and son date night for school-aged children. It’s from 6:30 until eight at night and includes crafts, food and games. Tickets are $25 a couple and $10 for each additional child.

There is a similar event on January 29 for toddlers from two until 3:30 in the afternoon.

Coming up on February 19 is the Flannel Fest.

“It celebrates Yooper culture. It’s a night geared towards everybody to just have a good time and celebrate the Yooper culture. We have all kinds of different games. The mini ice shanty races are always a huge hit,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

Flannel Fest is from nine until 11 at night and $30 a person in advance or $40 at the door. Tickets include food and two drink tickets.

Click here to purchase tickets for both events.

