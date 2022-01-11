Adams Township seeks community approval for proposed wind farm project

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Adams Township is seeking community feedback for a proposed wind farm project.

Since 2018, Circle Power Renewables in Royal Oak has been trying to construct 12, 400-foot wind turbines in the area. This year, the company is looking to get a local permit to build and operate the windmills.

At tonight’s board meeting, the township said it wants to get residents’ opinions on the proposal before it moves forward. One board member is unhappy with Circle Power’s efforts and says many in the township have voiced a similar opinion.

“I want to know what the people of Adams Township truly think because I’m sick of going to the Post Office [and hearing], ‘Heikkinen we don’t want any wind farms, what are you going to do about it?,’” Adams Township Board Supervisor Greg Heikkinen says. “That’s all I hear. They want to know what I’m going to do about it.”

The board says it will further discuss how to get community feedback during its next meeting in Feb.

