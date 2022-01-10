Advertisement

UPAWS ‘Raise the Woof’ comedy show coming Friday

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is preparing for it’s first major fundraiser of the year. Their annual ‘Raise the Woof’ comedy show is this Friday, January 14 and tickets are going fast.

The show is bringing two nationally recognized comedians out for an evening of entertainment and support for UPAWS. The UPAWS Fundraising Committee says this is a great way to kick off the year.

“It’s a great event, we’ve got two nationally recognized comedians, Steve Mazon and Cal Murata, it’s a nice night to get out with people who like comedy, it’s going to be a pretty laid back show and it shows support for UPAWS,” said Leslie Hurst, Chair of the UPAWS Fundraising Committee.

‘Raise the Woof’ is Friday at the River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30. Advanced tickets are $20 each or two for $30.

