U.P. Luge club hosts event for public over the weekend

U.P. Luge Club
U.P. Luge Club(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the local U.P. Luge Club in Negaunee hosted an event for the public to try out the winter sport.

The club has weekends in January and February where they take reservations for people to test out their luge skills. On Saturday from 11 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. those who signed up were able to get a first-hand experience of the sport. Luge Club President, Robb Cookman says people of all ages can reserve a spot.

“Well, you come out here with a great attitude and you want to learn, we supply the footwear, the helmets and the sleds. We give you a tutorial on how to drive the sleds,” he said.

To reserve a spot in the month of January click here.

